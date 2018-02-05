Two dead, more than 100 injured in Amtrak crash in South Carolina(1/4)

An Amtrak passenger train that was diverted onto a side track slams into a parked freight train in South Carolina, Feb. 4, 2018. Amtrak blamed a freight rail operator for causing a crash on Sunday that killed two people and injured more than 100 others. In the U.S. passenger rail operator's third fatal crash in as many months, Amtrak Train 91, carrying nine crew members and 136 passengers, was traveling from New York to Miami when it hit the CSX Corp freight train that was stopped on a side track, or siding. (Photo/Agencies)