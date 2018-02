China launches its first seismo-electromagnetic satellite, known as Zhangheng 1 in Chinese, into a sun-synchronous orbit from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in northwest China's Gobi Desert, Feb. 2, 2018. The satellite was launched to study seismic precursors, which might help establish a ground-space earthquake monitoring and forecasting network in the future. (Xinhua/Wang Jiangbo)