LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Wild crested ibises seen in mountain area in NW China(1/7)

2018-02-03 10:35 Xinhua Editor:Yao Lan
1

Wild crested ibises are seen in a mountain area of Yaozhou District in Tongchuan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 27, 2018. Crested ibis had been assumed to be extinct before it was rediscovered in the southern foot of the Qinling Mountains in 1981. Thereafter, the southern foot of the Qinling Mountains is believed to be the most livable place for crested ibis. Tongchuan is the first releasing place in northern foot of the Qinling Mountains since 2013. A total of 62 artificially-bred crested ibis were released to the wild here, with 46 more getting born in the wild. (Xinhua/Shi Tonggang)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.