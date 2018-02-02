LINE

Dog motif in art ahead of Spring Festival(1/10)

2018-02-02
Neolithic culture, which is said to have been inherited by residents of Dawenkou town in present-day Shandong Province, is known as Dawenkou Culture. (Photo by Jiang Dong/China Daily)

A pottery pitcher with three legs called gui that was used for cooking in the earlier times, was crafted into various shapes.

One such dog-shaped pitcher of Dawenkou Culture is on display at an exhibition at the National Museum of China to celebrate the arrival of the Year of the Dog.

Dozens of other artifacts from the museum's own collection bearing the dog motif are also on show through March 30.

The exhibits are made of various materials such as clay, jade and paper, and include ink paintings showing ancient Chinese hunting, accompanied by dogs.

Also on show is a painting of a dog by Giuseppe Castiglione, an Italian missionary who served in the court of Emperor Qianlong during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

