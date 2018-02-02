LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Hunan exhibition reveals China's cultural ties with Italy(1/5)

2018-02-02 15:04 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

An exhibition on the cultural exchange between China and Italy between the 13th and 16th centuries has opened at the Hunan Museum in Changsha, Hunan Province. (Photo provided to China Daily)

An exhibition on the cultural exchange between China and Italy between the 13th and 16th centuries has opened at the Hunan Museum in Changsha, Hunan Province.

It showcases about 250 relics from 22 domestic museums and 26 foreign museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the U.S. and the Uffizi Gallery in Italy.

The exhibition, which ends on April 30, reveals the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures, taking the audience on a journey across Europe and Asia.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.