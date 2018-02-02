Hunan exhibition reveals China's cultural ties with Italy(1/5)

An exhibition on the cultural exchange between China and Italy between the 13th and 16th centuries has opened at the Hunan Museum in Changsha, Hunan Province. (Photo provided to China Daily)

It showcases about 250 relics from 22 domestic museums and 26 foreign museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the U.S. and the Uffizi Gallery in Italy.

The exhibition, which ends on April 30, reveals the fusion of Chinese and Western cultures, taking the audience on a journey across Europe and Asia.