Pregnant foreign daughter-in-law in Spring Festival travel rush(1/5)

Jessica Ward and Wu Mingjie outside the Beijing West Railway Station on Jan 31, 2018. (Photo by Sun Ruonan/chinadaily.com.cn)

The diary of a foreign daughter-in-law during Spring Festival in South China

Still remember Jessica Ward? The daughter-in-law from the United States, who attracted public attention last year for her life experience with her husband in a South China's village during the Spring Festival, now is eight-month pregnant.

Though heavily pregnant, Ward moved swiftly and even performed some martial arts actions in front of the journalist.

On Jan 31, a day before the country's Spring Festival travel rush started, Ward and husband Wu Mingjie took a train from Beijing to Shijiazhuang, capital of North China's Hebei province, where they stayed overnight.

The next day, they took a flight to Zhanjiang, South China's Guangdong province, and then took a bus for a 1.5-hour trip to the hometown village.

Ward said the journey was tiring, but the village scene and the fresh air made the hardship worth it. She said it was natural that lots of people travel during the Spring Festival.

She said that China's railway system was very good, and she would have taken a high-speed train if it was a short trip.

The couple got their marriage certificate on Feb 15, 2016, after falling in love five years ago.