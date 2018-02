Thrill-seekers ride from the UAE’s highest mountain as they try out a new zip line, on the peak of Jebel Jais mountain, Jan. 31, 2018. The UAE is claiming a new world record with the opening of the world’s longest zip line, measuring 2.83 kilometers in length. Guinness World Records officials certified the zip line on Thursday, the same day the attraction opened to the public. (Photo/Agencies)