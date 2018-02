An exhibition, entitled The Echo of Civilization – Ancient Treasures from Afghanistan, opens at the Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, Feb. 1, 2017. The exhibit showcases more than 231 sets of relics from the National Museum of Afghanistan, including exquisite gold ware, ivory objects, and glassware. The exhibition will last till May 6. (Photo/Xinhua)