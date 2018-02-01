LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Subzero temperatures create 'ice armor' for firefighters(1/8)

2018-02-01 13:21 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

Firefighters put out a fire in Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Men in ice armor! That's what it looked like when firefighters in Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, found themselves literally covered with ice after putting out a fire when the outdoor temperature was below -30 C.

Some of their boots and pants were so frozen that when they took them off, they stood upright and seemed to form the numbers 119, the emergency number for fire service in China.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.