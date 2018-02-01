Subzero temperatures create 'ice armor' for firefighters(1/8)

Firefighters put out a fire in Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn)

Men in ice armor! That's what it looked like when firefighters in Altay, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, found themselves literally covered with ice after putting out a fire when the outdoor temperature was below -30 C.

Some of their boots and pants were so frozen that when they took them off, they stood upright and seemed to form the numbers 119, the emergency number for fire service in China.