Workers from China Railway Tunnel Group build a 26km-long tunnel for a new railway linking Quzhou City in Zhejiang Province and Ningde City in Fujian Province. The workers, including both senior and younger employees, will continue working during the Spring Festival. Song Xuebin (R), a native of Shanxi Province, who has worked in Fujian for over a year, says he misses his two children very much. (Photo: China News Service/Li Nanxuan)