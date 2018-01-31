Student promises superb care for cats over Spring Festival (1/4)

A senior student at Zhejiang University looks after a cat in Hangzhou City, the capital of East China’s Zhejiang Province. The student, who wants to be identified by the alias Xiao Yang, advertised online that he will not go back to his hometown in Yunnan Province for Spring Festival and can look after cats during the seven-day holiday. He also promised elaborately prepared New Year dishes for the felines including chicken, fish, yogurt, corn and salad, and even a different treat on every day. Hoping he can make some extra money, he said he can handle four cats at most. “I will treat every cat gently as if they are a child,” he said. (Photo/IC)