LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

'Chunyun', epitome of China's changes over 30 years(1/12)

2018-01-30 16:45 Xinhua Editor:Zhang Shiyu
1

Staff of Shanghai Railway Station helps passengers carry luggage with carts in 1983. (Xinhua/Zhang Liuren)

This year, the Spring Festival travel rush starts from Feb. 1 and ends on March 12.

The term Spring Festival travel rush, or "Chunyun", was first used in the 1980s. Since the reform and opening up in 1978, more and more Chinese leave hometown to work and study in other cities, and thus an annual travel peak occurs before and after the Spring Festival.

This year’s Spring Festival falls on Feb. 15.

Over the three decades, “Chunyun” has seen a lot of changes in many aspects, becoming an epitome of the country's enormous changes.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.