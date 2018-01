Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2018 shows the night view of a lantern fair in underground courtyard in Shanzhou District of Sanmenxia, central China's Henan Province. The lantern fair is expected to be officially open for public on Feb. 5 to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival. Underground courtyard in Shanzhou, unique residence in mountainous areas of western Henan, is listed as the national intangible cultural heritage in 2011. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)