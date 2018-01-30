ITER nuclear fusion project parts shipped to France(1/4)

Vapor suppression tanks (VSTs), critical parts for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France, are prepared to be loaded onto a tanker in Zhangjiagang City, East China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 28, 2018. Chinese companies shipped four critical parts to be used in the international nuclear fusion project. Costing around 15 billion euros, ITER is the largest international scientific cooperation project in the world. It is exploring commercial uses for fusion power. China has invested 4 billion yuan (about 600 million U.S. dollars) in the ITER project over the past 10 years, the Ministry of Science and Technology said. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Sheng)