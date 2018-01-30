LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

ITER nuclear fusion project parts shipped to France(1/4)

2018-01-30 10:25 Ecns.cn Editor:Mo Hong'e
1

Vapor suppression tanks (VSTs), critical parts for the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in France, are prepared to be loaded onto a tanker in Zhangjiagang City, East China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 28, 2018. Chinese companies shipped four critical parts to be used in the international nuclear fusion project. Costing around 15 billion euros, ITER is the largest international scientific cooperation project in the world. It is exploring commercial uses for fusion power. China has invested 4 billion yuan (about 600 million U.S. dollars) in the ITER project over the past 10 years, the Ministry of Science and Technology said. (Photo: China News Service/Zhong Sheng)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.