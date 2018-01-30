LINE

2,200-yr-old gov't office ruins unearthed in Shaanxi Province(1/8)

2018-01-30 09:33 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
File photo shows ruins of a government office building, which was believed to be a musical department of the Qin Dynasty (221-207 B.C.), in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The ruins, 110 meters long and 19.5 meters wide, were composed of four rooms of equal area, with clay walls of around 3 meters thick, said Zhang Yanglizheng, assistant researcher with the provincial research institute of archaeology. In addition to architecture materials, such as tiles and bricks, pieces of stone chimes, a percussion instrument in ancient China, were found in the ruins excavated in Xixian New Area. (Xinhua)

LINE
