LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Display on New Jinling paintings(1/7)

2018-01-29 14:46 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

A painting by Song Wenzhi (Photo provided to China Daily)

In 1960, a group of painters from Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu province, embarked on a journey across the country. It was led by modern master Fu Baoshi (1904-65), who, together with his team mates hoped to find ways to adapt the classic Chinese mountain-and-water genre of painting to the needs of a new time.

Through their work during that year, the traveling painters dropped the aloof nature of the mountain-and-water paintings, and instead made such scenes more of backdrops for depicting the socialist construction around China then and the lives of common workers and people in the countryside.

The tour produced dozens of quality paintings, which breathed new life into the old genre and led to the establishment of the New Jinling (ancient name of Nanjing) school of painting.

The National Art Museum of China is now holding an exhibition on the works of the new school. It runs through Feb. 26.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.