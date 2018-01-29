Ancient painter Chen Rong's Six Dragons on show(1/12)

Dragon amid Clouds, Chen Rong (Photo provided to China Daily)

The 13th-century Chinese painter Chen Rong was little known to modern-day collectors until his painting, Six Dragons, sold for 309 million yuan ($48.96 million) at a New York auction in March.

Only 22 paintings attributed to Chen are known to exist today, including one in the collection of the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, titled Dragon amid Clouds, which depicts a twisting dragon that is cruising into the mist. The work stands as an example of Chen's excellence in the motif of dragons.