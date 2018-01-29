LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Ancient painter Chen Rong's Six Dragons on show(1/12)

2018-01-29 13:53 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

Dragon amid Clouds, Chen Rong (Photo provided to China Daily)

The 13th-century Chinese painter Chen Rong was little known to modern-day collectors until his painting, Six Dragons, sold for 309 million yuan ($48.96 million) at a New York auction in March.

Only 22 paintings attributed to Chen are known to exist today, including one in the collection of the National Art Museum of China in Beijing, titled Dragon amid Clouds, which depicts a twisting dragon that is cruising into the mist. The work stands as an example of Chen's excellence in the motif of dragons.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.