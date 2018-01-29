Owner of one Haihunhou tomb determined in Jiangxi(1/6)

Photo provided by Jiangxi Cultural Relics and Archeology Research Institute shows a bronze seal bearing the name of Liu Chongguo unearthed from the No. 5 tomb of "Haihunhou" (Marquis of Haihun) in the eastern province. The Haihunhou tomb, which dates back to the Western Han Dynasty (206 BC -- 24 AD), covers roughly 40,000 square meters and contains eight small tombs and a burial site for chariot horses. The best-preserved tomb of its age found in China, it is thought to belong to Liu He, the grandson of Emperor Wu. Archeologists have determined the smaller No. 5 tomb belonged to Liu Chongguo, a son of Liu He. (Photo provided to China News Service)