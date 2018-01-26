Ivory Coast seizes huge haul of elephant tusks and pangolin scales(1/3)

Seized ivory jewelries and an ivory bust are displayed in front of seized elephant ivory at the headquarters of the country's Transnational Organised Crime Unit (UCT) in Abidjan on January 25, 2018. A ton of ivory and a ton of pangolin scales were seized in Ivory Coast, according to eco activist group Eagle. Six people had been arrested on January 24, 2018. Some 400 objects of carved Ivory, panther skins, ivory carving machines and weapons were seized by police officers from the UCT.(Photo/Agencies)