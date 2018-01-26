World's 1st short-wavelength Raman optical activity spectrometer developed in Dalian(1/7)

Staff workers of Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics debug a short-wavelength Raman optical activity (ROA) spectrometer with laser source for the characterization of chiral molecules in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 25, 2018. The institute successfully developed world's first short-wavelength ROA spectrometer with laser source at 457 nm for the characterization of chiral molecules. Their progress on the development was published on Applied Spectroscopy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)