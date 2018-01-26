LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

World's 1st short-wavelength Raman optical activity spectrometer developed in Dalian(1/7)

2018-01-26 13:48 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
1

Staff workers of Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics debug a short-wavelength Raman optical activity (ROA) spectrometer with laser source for the characterization of chiral molecules in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 25, 2018. The institute successfully developed world's first short-wavelength ROA spectrometer with laser source at 457 nm for the characterization of chiral molecules. Their progress on the development was published on Applied Spectroscopy. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.