Rescuers race to clean frozen bullet trains(1/4)

Workers clear ice and snow off a high-speed train. Heavy snow hit central and eastern China, causing delays and cancellations to trains and flights and triggering accidents on the roads. Beijing Railway Administration canceled several trains from Beijing to Shanghai, Guangzhou and other cities in Anhui, Fujian, Henan, Shaanxi and Zhejiang on Thursday. Railway authorities established a team of 130 people to clear snow from more than 40 trains, using water cannons or air drying. (Photo/IC)