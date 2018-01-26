LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Rescuers race to clean frozen bullet trains(1/4)

2018-01-26 13:20 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

Workers clear ice and snow off a high-speed train. Heavy snow hit central and eastern China, causing delays and cancellations to trains and flights and triggering accidents on the roads. Beijing Railway Administration canceled several trains from Beijing to Shanghai, Guangzhou and other cities in Anhui, Fujian, Henan, Shaanxi and Zhejiang on Thursday. Railway authorities established a team of 130 people to clear snow from more than 40 trains, using water cannons or air drying. (Photo/IC)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.