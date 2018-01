Smoke rises from a burning hospital in Miryang, South Korea, January 26, 2018. The fire happened at about 7:30 a.m. local time Friday (2230 GMT Thursday) at the Sejong Hospital in Milyang city, South Gyeongsang province. At least 31 people were confirmed dead, with tens of others injured. The death toll may rise as the rescue operation was still underway.(Photo/Agencies)