Artists from 50 nations showcase prints in Beijing(1/6)

Red Fishermen, Oleg Mikhailov (Photo provided to China Daily)

Printmaking is one of the most pervasive art forms. And printmaking, an important part of traditional Chinese art since the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220), reached a peak in the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties.

Now, an International Print Invitation Exhibition in Beijing features around 50 artists from countries involved in China's Belt and Road Initiative.

On show at the event are works from a residence project in Shenzhen last year. The project was backed by the Shenzhen government.

The exhibition at the Today Art Museum runs through March 8, and all shown works will enter the museum's collection after the event ends.