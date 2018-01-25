LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

New show sees artist sketching out his own path(1/7)

2018-01-25 15:27 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

Paintings by Ye Qianyu are on display at the Central Academy of Fine Arts' museum in Beijing. (Photo provided to China Daily)

Painters normally make sketches as preliminary studies for the completion of a major artwork. But Ye Qianyu (1907-95), an important artist and educator in the field of 20th-century Chinese art, said sketching not only helped him to build his imagination, but also regarded it as "an independent form of art".

Is It Simply Sketching, an exhibition currently running at the Central Academy of Fine Arts' museum in Beijing, displays some 180 sketches made by the artist. The show runs until Feb. 25.

The bulk of the exhibited works from the CAFA's collection were donated by Ye's family after his death. Ye started teaching at the CAFA in 1947 and remained there until his retirement in the early 1990s.

A self-taught artist, Ye's sketches reflect the social transformations taking place in China over the decades. And they also show his deep interest in dancing and dancers, which are recurring themes in his work.

His sketching practice also influenced his ink-brush paintings, in which he adopted a lot of sketch-like strokes.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.