Large amphibious aircraft AG600 takes second test flight(1/2)

China's first home-grown large amphibious aircraft AG600 takes its second test flight in Zhuhai City, South China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 24, 2018. AG600, code named "Kunlong", completed its maiden flight on Dec. 24. Designed to be the world's largest amphibious aircraft, the AG600 will be mainly used for maritime rescue, fighting forest fires and marine monitoring. The AG600 is the third member of China's "large aircraft family" following the large freighter Y-20 and large passenger aircraft C919, which made maiden flights in 2013 and 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Yuanwen)