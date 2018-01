A driverless bus runs along a 1.5-kilometer road between Kista Mall and Victoria Tower in northern Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on Jan. 24, 2018. The driverless bus, the first of its kind in Scandinavia, has no steering wheel, and runs at a speed of 20 kilometers an hour, using GPS and sensors to ensure it follows the current route. A staff member is on board to take control of the bus in case of emergency. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)