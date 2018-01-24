Glass paintings create 3D effect(1/7)

LINE

2018-01-24
Ma Jinfu, an inheritor of glass painting, paints a peony on glass. (Photo/Xinhua)

Glass painting is a provincial intangible cultural heritage in Qinghai Province, Northwest China. It has a history of more than 300 years.

Due to the special material, artists of glass painting create the works in reverse direction, similar to engraving seals. Every part should be done in one smooth motion. If there is a minor mistake, the whole work must be repainted.

In order to create more vivid paintings, Ma Jinfu, an inheritor of glass painting, has innovated the skill to paint with three, five or even seven layers of colors.

