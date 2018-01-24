Porridge line: Chinese enjoy Laba festival (1/8)

Citizens queue to receive a free serving of Laba porridge in Wenshu Temple in Chengdu City, the capital of Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Jan. 24, 2018. The 12th lunar month in Chinese is called la yue, and the eighth day of this lunar month is la yue chu ba, or laba. Three major customs of the Laba Festival are ancestor worship, eating Laba rice porridge and making Laba garlic. Laba porridge is usually made with eight ingredients, each representing people's prayers for harvest. Many temples offer free congee to visitors. The Wenshu Temple used 13,500 kilograms of grains to prepare 300,000 bowls of porridge, which were available for free. (Photo/VCG)