Voluntary workers fill bowls with Laba porridge at the Lingyin Temple in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 23, 2018. The Laba Festival, a traditional Chinese festival on the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, fell on Jan. 24 this year. The temple will send more than 300,000 sets of free Laba porridge to construction sites, communities, hospitals, nursing homes and welfare houses during this year's Laba Festival. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)