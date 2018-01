Black-necked cranes seen near Nyangqu River in Xigaze, Southwest China's Tibet autonomous region on Jan. 19, 2018. Due to their scarcity, black-necked cranes are now under first-grade state protection. Tibet has become the world's largest winter habitat for this bird species and now visitors can spot these elegant creatures bathing in warm sunlight near the Nyangqu river valley. (Photo/Xinhua)