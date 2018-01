A community resident tells foreign students studying in Jiangsu University the ingredients of Laba porridge in Zhenjiang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 22, 2018. The Laba Festival, a traditional Chinese festival on the eighth day of the 12th lunar month, fell on Jan. 24 this year. It's customary on this day to eat a special Laba porridge, usually made with at least eight ingredients, representing people's prayers for harvest. (Xinhua/Shi Yucheng)