Ecological farm atop school building(1/3)

A farm on the roof of a building at the Pujia Elementary School in Hangzhou City, East China’s Zhejiang Province, Jan. 22, 2018. Teachers, students, parents and agricultural experts have collaborated to build the ecological farm, which measures approximately 1,300 square meters. The farm includes zones for growing fruit, crops and other plants, as well as a rice paddy field to raise fish. It also boasts methane tanks and an automatic irrigation system, helping it achieve its zero-waste-emission goal. (Photo/VCG)