Vision China series makes eloquent start(1/6)

Talks provide different perspectives on China's new era

The inaugural event of Vision China, a series of talks organized by China Daily, was held at the University of International Business and Economics on Monday evening.

U.S. specialist on China Robert Kuhn, China Daily writer Andrew Moody and China Global Television Network host Liu Xin shared their thoughts on China's new era with an audience of more than 500 from home and abroad.