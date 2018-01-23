LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

Vision China series makes eloquent start(1/6)

2018-01-23 10:56 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
1

The inaugural event of Vision China, a series of talks organized by China Daily, is held at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, Jan. 22, 2018. (Photo by Zhu Xingxin/chinadaily.com.cn)

Talks provide different perspectives on China's new era

The inaugural event of Vision China, a series of talks organized by China Daily, was held at the University of International Business and Economics on Monday evening.

U.S. specialist on China Robert Kuhn, China Daily writer Andrew Moody and China Global Television Network host Liu Xin shared their thoughts on China's new era with an audience of more than 500 from home and abroad.

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.