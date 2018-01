Photo taken on Jan. 21, 2018 shows the site of the Great Shangqing Palace at the foot of Longhu Mountain in Yingtan, east China's Jiangxi Province. After a four-year excavation, archeologists have confirmed the location of the Great Shangqing Palace, which is China's largest Taoist temple built in the Song Dynasty (960-1279) and used continuously until it was destroyed by fire in 1930. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)