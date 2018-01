An actor of Xilu "luantan" wears make-up in Shiliping Village of Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 18, 2018. Xilu "luantan", which is popular with people in Zhuji and nearby areas, is a subtype of the "luantan" opera. The performance with exaggerating movements is based on dialect. In 2011, Xilu "luantan" was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)