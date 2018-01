Visitors view dog-themed paintings at the Jinling Art Museum in Nanjing city, Jiangsu Province, Jan. 18, 2018. (Photo by Su Yang/Asianewsphoto)

An exhibition featuring paintings of dogs created by nearly 90 artists is currently underway at the Jinling Art Museum in Nanjing. The art exhibition celebrates the Year of the Dog and the Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb. 16.