Bullet train passengers can now order food online one hour earlier(1/4)

High-speed train staff prepare on-demand food for passengers at a railway station. Passengers on high-speed trains in China can now sample a greater variety of food more quickly than before as the China Railway Corporation has upgraded its online pre-ordering service. Once their ticket is booked, a passenger is now able to order a meal using the rail system’s official ticket-booking website, 12306.cn, or its App, one hour prior to their train departing. Previously, the time limit was two hours. After successfully ordering a meal, the food is delivered to the passenger's seat by train station staff. (Photo/VCG)