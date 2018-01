Children watch the shadow puppet play accompanied by Pingli folk opera performed by Wu Chengquan at a studio in Pingli County, northwest China's Shaaxin Province, Jan. 17, 2018. Pingli folk opera was listed as national intangible cultural heritage and Wu Chengquan, the inheritor of this intangible cultural heritage, set this studio to pass down this traditional treasure. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)