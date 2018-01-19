Heavy snowfall welcomes giant pandas arriving in Finland(1/4)

Giant pandas, male Hua Bao and female Jin Bao Bao, are placed to a truck during their arrival at the airport in Vantaa, Finland on January 18, 2018. Snowflakes swirled around the Helsinki-Vantaa International Airport on Thursday morning, as a crowd welcomed the pair of Chinese giant pandas eating bamboo inside two transparent glass boxes. The boxes were drawn by a vehicle with 60 reporters and photographers documenting the proceedings as they were loaded onto a container truck to be transported 300 km further north to the Ahtari Zoo, where the couple will stay for 15 years. (Photo/Agencies)