Folk artist Zhang Baode engraves the woodblock for New Year prints in Zhuxian Township of Kaifeng City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 17, 2018. Zhuxian Township, well known for its traditional New Year-themed woodblock printing art, has seen the busy production of New Year pictures for the upcoming Chinese Spring Festival, which falls on Feb. 16 this year. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)