Visitors look at cultural relics in the exhibition ‘Egypt - House of Eternity’ at Henan Museum in Zhengzhou City, the capital of Central China’s Henan Province, Jan. 17, 2018. Displayed in the exhibition are 235 relics collected by a museum in Torino, Italy, including mummies, statues, small pyramids and examples of daily necessities in ancient Egypt. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Zhongju)