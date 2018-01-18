LINE

Migrant worker Zhao Lei and his breeding business(1/7)

2018-01-18 10:22 Xinhua Editor:Li Yan
Zhao Lei checks growing of goats at a cooperative in Zhaiya Village of Zaoyang Township in Ankang, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 16, 2018. In 2011, the migrant worker Zhao Lei returned to his hometown Zhaiya from east Zhejiang province and tried to breed goats. As the expansion of breeding, Zhao cooperated with other villagers in breeding and shared incomes with them. In 2017, Zhao's breeding business brought extra earning for 53 poor families in the village. (Xinhua/Shao Rui)

LINE
