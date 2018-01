Photo taken on Jan. 16 shows a male giant panda named Hua Bao (Pyry), at the Dujiangyan base of the China conservation and research center for the giant pandas, in Dujiangyan city of southwest China's Sichuan province. A pair of giant pandas left the center for Finland on Wednesday and will live in Ahtari zoo for 15 years. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)