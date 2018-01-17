French startup launches hydrogen-powered bicycles(1/5)

An Alpha bike, the first industrialized bicycle to use a hydrogen fuel cell, is displayed at the Pragma Industries factory in Biarritz, France, Jan. 15, 2018. The French start-up has become the first company to start factory production of hydrogen-powered bicycles for use in corporate or municipal fleets. At about 7,500 euros per bike, and at least 30,000 euros for a charging station, the bikes are too expensive for the consumer market, but Pragma is working to cut that to 5,000 euros, which would bring their price in line with premium electric bikes. (Photo/Agencies)