China's 5th Antarctic research station to begin construction(1/8)

Members of China's 34th Antarctic expedition prepare to transfer large engineering equipments from China's research icebreaker Xuelong to the Inexpressible Island, where the country's 5th research station will begin construction near the Ross Sea in the Antarctic, on Jan. 16, 2018. The new base is expected to set up within five years, and will provide year-round support for researchers conducting tasks such as observations of land, ocean, atmosphere, ice shelf and biology, establishment of an observation and monitoring network in the Antarctic, and survey of marine environmental protection. (Xinhua/Bai Guolong)