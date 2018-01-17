LINE

Foreign students experience Chinese New Year traditions(1/5)

2018-01-17 13:37 chinadaily.com.cn Editor:Li Yan
Elena from Russia holds the Chinese character fu, which means "good fortune", that she wrote in Hefei city, Anhui Province, Jan. 16, 2018. (Photo by Ge Chuanhong/Asianewsphoto)

As Chinese New Year is drawing near, a community in Hefei city of Anhui Province held an activity inviting several foreign students to experience Chinese traditions for the festival. Students from Russia, New Zealand, Egypt and the Netherlands tried their hands at writing Spring Festival couplets and making dumplings.

LINE
