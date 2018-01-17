LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Photo

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46(1/5)

2018-01-17 13:20 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
1

File photo of Dolores O'Riordan. Dolores O’Riordan, the Irish musician who fronted international ’90s superstars The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time,” O’Riordan’s publicist said in a statement. Investigators for Scotland Yard said that they are dealing with a “sudden death” in the Westminster district of London. (Photo/Agencies)

Prev Button Next Button
LINE
MorePhoto
MoreVideo
News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.