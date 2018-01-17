The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46(1/5)

File photo of Dolores O'Riordan. Dolores O’Riordan, the Irish musician who fronted international ’90s superstars The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time,” O’Riordan’s publicist said in a statement. Investigators for Scotland Yard said that they are dealing with a “sudden death” in the Westminster district of London. (Photo/Agencies)