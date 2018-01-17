Shenyang hosts cultural relics show during festival(1/6)

A visitor looks at cultural relics excavated from the Jiuliandun Tombs at Liaoning Provincial Museum in Shenyang City, the capital of Northeast China’s Liaoning Province, Jan. 16, 2018. The Jiuliandun Tombs located in the city of Zaoyang in Hubei Province consist of a tomb of a general and his wife. Thousands of cultural relics, including bronze, lacquer and jade ware, armors and chariot pits, have been excavated. The exhibition includes 115 cultural relics and run until March 11 to serve people during the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)