Cui Fengxian, 88, feeds homemade food to black-headed gulls at the Daguan Pavilion Park in Kunming City, the capital of Southwest China’s Yunnan Province. For more than 30 years, Cui has made a habit of feeding the gulls there. She usually gets up at 5am and makes about 16 steamed buns, using 1 kg of wheat flour and 1 kg of corn flour. Then she takes a bus to the park to feed the birds. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jinhong)