Yelang River Bridge, with 370m span, in trial operation(1/5)

2018-01-17 11:02 Ecns.cn Editor:Yao Lan
A high-speed train in trial operation crosses the Yelang River Bridge in Tongzi County in Zunyi City, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 16, 2018. The bridge is an important part of the railway network connecting Chongqing Municipality and Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou. The 1120.8-meter-long Yelang River Bridge, which straddles two mountains, has a maximum span of 370 meters and is one of the largest concrete arch railway bridges ever built. (Photo: China News Service/He Junyi)

